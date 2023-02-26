Social housing bosses could need formal qualifications
Thousands of social housing managers in England could be required to gain formal qualifications as part of government plans to improve standards.
Landlords would also have to investigate and fix damp within strict time limits.
The proposals come in response to the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who was exposed to mould at his family's home in Rochdale in 2020.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said people had been "inexcusably let down".
The plans, which would need to be voted through in Parliament, stipulate that managers must have a qualification that comes from a provider regulated by exams watchdog Ofqual, equivalent to a Level 4 or 5 certificate or diploma in housing.
Alternatively, they could have a foundation degree from the Chartered Institute of Housing.
It would affect about 25,000 people who currently work in the roles.
The government said ensuring managers had appropriate qualifications would bring social housing more closely into line with other sectors providing frontline services, including social work, teaching, and health and care services.
The changes would be made through amendments to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The legislation is expected to return to Parliament on 1 March.
Any landlord who failed to meet the new standards requirements could eventually receive an unlimited fine from the Regulator of Social Housing.
Social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa said he thought the proposals would increase professionalism in the sector.
"This should have happened 40 years ago, it should have happened when social housing was first introduced," he told BBC Breakfast.
"I think the government could go even further with extending the requirement to be qualified when working in housing, right down to housing officers."
The proposals are the latest step in response to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in the west London tower block.
Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved family members, said it welcomed the proposals.
"For six years we have worked relentlessly to hold the government to account to change social housing for tenants across the country.
"We never gave up. We pushed for professionalisation and for robust regulation to ensure residents are treated with respect and humanity."
Mr Gove said both Grenfell and the death of Awaab Ishak showed the "devastating consequences of residents inexcusably being let down by poor performing landlords who consistently failed to listen to them".
He continued: "We know that many social housing residents are not receiving the service or respect they deserve.
"The changes we are delivering today will make sure social housing managers across the country have the right skills and experience to deliver an excellent service and drive up standards across the board."
Shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: "We know from the circumstances leading up to the fire at Grenfell and those surrounding the death of Awaab Ishak that poorly managed social housing can literally kill.
"It is therefore essential that those managing the homes of social tenants have the necessary qualifications and training to ensure that all tenants are treated with fairness, dignity, and respect."