Nicola Bulley: Police find a body in River Wyre
Police searching for missing Nicola Bulley have found a body in the river.
The mother-of two disappeared during a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire three weeks ago.
Lancashire Police said they "sadly recovered a body" after they were called to the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road at 11:35 GMT on Sunday.
A statement said formal identification had not yet been carried out "so we are unable to say" if it was Ms Bulley, and the death was currently "unexplained".
"Nicola's family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected," a Lancashire Police said.
Ms Bully, who worked as a mortgage adviser, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school on 27 January.
Her dog was found shortly after, along with her phone - still connected to a work conference call - on a bench by a steep riverbank.
Police previously said they believed Ms Bulley had gone into the river and that her disappearance was not suspicious.
