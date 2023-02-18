Rail service from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope to reopen
A rail line between two County Durham towns is to reopen after being shut for three years for restoration work.
The Auckland Project acquired the 25.7 km (16-mile) stretch of railway between Bishop Auckland and Stanhope in January 2020 and has carried out repairs.
The project and Weardale Railway Limited will run the first service on 22 April when the Bishop Auckland Food Festival begins.
The food festival usually attracts 30,000 visitors a year.
The Auckland Project said it was also hoping to reintroduce regular services from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope on selected Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months.
The line was originally built by the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1847 and the passenger service was withdrawn in 1953.
'Landmark moment'
It was used for freight until 1993 and then mothballed.
It was kept going by local volunteers, with the help of lottery and European grants until it was taken over by the Auckland Project.
David Maddan, CEO of development at The Auckland Project, said: "The reopening of the line from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope is a landmark moment and we are delighted with the progress that has been made to date.
"We have ambitious plans for the future of Weardale Railway, which we hope will benefit the residents of Weardale as well as those who wish to explore the beauty of the North Pennines AONB by train."
Weardale Railway also operates trains between Stanhope and Wolsingham on selected dates throughout February, March and April.
