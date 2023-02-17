Police to face questions over Nicola Bulley disclosures
- Published
Police will be asked about Nicola Bulley health disclosures to ensure they were necessary, information commissioner says.
John Edwards said data protection laws existed "to ensure personal information is used properly and fairly".
The 45-year-old disappeared three weeks ago during a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
Lancashire Police was criticised for making her struggles with alcohol and the menopause public.
Mr Edwards said personal details should not be "disclosed inappropriately".
"Police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, but they would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary," he said.
"We recognise that at this stage of an intensive, live investigation, the force must focus all their energies on the inquiry.
"But given the high profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course."
The home secretary has also raised concerns with police after they revealed personal information about the missing mother-of-two.
A source close to Suella Braverman said she had "asked for an explanation".