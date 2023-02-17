Aaron Ramsdale: Man admits assault on Arsenal goalkeeper
A man has admitted attacking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.
Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back after Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 in the Premier League match on 15 January.
Joseph Watts, from Hackney, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.
The 35-year-old also admitted throwing four coins on to the pitch during the match.
