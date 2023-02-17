Storm Otto: Northumberland and County Durham homes without power
- Published
Dozens of homes are without power as Storm Otto is bringing winds of up to 75mph (121 km/h).
A yellow warning for "very strong wind" in Northumberland, County Durham and Teesside is in place until 14:00 GMT.
In a message on its website, Northern Powergrid, which is responsible for providing power to 3.9 million homes, said the "severe weather" had "started to impact".
Train companies have also warned of possible delays.
Power outages
More than 100 homes in the Otterburn and Wallington areas of Northumberland are showing as having no power while there are also outages near Stanley and Crook in County Durham and Washington.
A Northern Powergrid spokesman said: "Our teams have been mobilised in readiness to restore supplies as safely and quickly as possible however, our team's ability to work at height will be impacted until the high winds have passed.
"If you are in a dangerous situation, medically dependant on electricity or require any additional support contact our team direct on 105."
'Reduced speed'
TransPennine Express has warned passengers to check the status of their trains before travelling with reduced speeds operating between Berwick and Edinburgh.
Fleet director Paul Staples said: "Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.
"We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided."
LNER also said some services may be affected while Northern said services on "all lines have to run at reduced speed" because of "high winds" between Carlisle and Middlesbrough causing delays of up to 15 minutes.
The Met Office has also said there was a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast "as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure".
The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.