Wayne Couzens: Police misconduct cases over indecent exposure reports
- Published
Two police officers face misconduct cases over the handling of reports of indecent exposure by Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens.
A Metropolitan Police constable has a case to answer for gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The IOPC added a Kent Police sergeant faces a separate misconduct meeting in relation to reports of flashing.
On Monday, 50-year-old Couzens admitted three counts of indecent exposure.
The guilty pleas related to three incidents in Kent - two offences at a fast-food restaurant in February 2021, and another at woodland in Deal in November 2020. Couzens was a serving Met Police officer at the time of the offences.
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "We have been unable to publish our findings until now due to the risk of prejudicing criminal proceedings against Couzens.
"Now that those have concluded it will be for the Metropolitan and Kent police forces to organise disciplinary proceedings which will consider the evidence we have gathered and determine whether the allegations against the officers are proven or not."
Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Ms Everard in March 2021.
On both 14 and 27 February 2021, Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at the drive-in fast food restaurant.
He is said to have looked straight at the workers while sitting in his car as he paid for his food.
This happened four days before he used his position to trick Ms Everard into his car. She was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on 3 March when he abducted her.
Couzens spent at least a month travelling to London from Deal in Kent, where he lived, to research how best to carry out his crimes.
He is due to be sentenced for the indecent exposure offences on 6 March.