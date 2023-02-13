Brianna's death has left massive hole, says family
- Published
A 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in a village park was "strong, fearless and one of a kind", her family said.
Brianna Ghey was found wounded and lying on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
Her relatives paid tribute to the "much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister", and said her death had left a "massive hole" .
Brianna was a transgender girl but detectives said there was no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.
A boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
They are from the local area and remain in custody, Cheshire Police said.
Brianna's family, who are from the nearby town of Birchwood, said she was "beautiful, witty and hilarious".
They continued: "She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all who met her.
"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.
They also thanked people for their support, adding: "The continuation of respect for [our] privacy is greatly appreciated."
Det Ch Supt Mike Evans said various lines of inquiry were under way and officers were trying to establish the "exact circumstances".
"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna's death are hate related," he said.
Emma Mills, the head teacher of Brianna's school Birchwood Community High, said: "We are shocked and truly devastated.
"This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community."
Tributes have also been paid to Brianna on social media, with one person describing her as a "sweet angel" and a "beautiful girl".
Police earlier said a post-mortem examination was planned and officers were still searching for the weapon used. They are also trying to establish a motive for the attack.
Extra patrols have been sent to the area, which is a well-known dog-walking spot.
Witnesses and anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage have been urged to contact Cheshire Police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk