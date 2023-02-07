RSPCA appeals after cat shot with airgun in Crewe

X-ray of a cat's lungRSPCA
An x-ray revealed a pellet was lodged in the cat's lung

The RSPCA is seeking those responsible for an airgun shooting that left a cat with such severe injuries it was put down.

The male feline was found collapsed, gasping for breath and unable to walk in a garden on Fanshawe Walk, Crewe, on 15 January, the charity said.

A concerned homeowner took the cat to a vet, where an x-ray revealed a pellet lodged in a lung.

The cat was put down, prompting the RSPCA to launch an appeal.

"We'd urge people in the local area to come forward with any first-hand information and to report suspicious activity to us," said animal rescue officer Fay Bowers.

