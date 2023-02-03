Nicola Bulley: Missing mother fell in river, police believe
Police say they believe missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley "has sadly fallen into the river".
The 45-year-old was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on a dog walk a week ago.
A major search for Ms Bulley continues, but no trace of her has been found.
Lancashire Police said its "main working hypothesis" was that she fell into the River Wyre and this was "not suspicious but a tragic case of a missing person".
Supt Sally Riley said the last confirmed sighting of Ms Bulley was at 09:10 GMT on 27 January when she was seen on Upper Field walking her dog.
Officers were alerted to her disappearance when her spaniel, Willow, was found running loose off Garstang Road about 25 minutes after she was last seen by another dog walker.
At 09:20 police believe her phone was on a bench while connected to a work Teams meeting, which ended 10 minutes later.
Detectives believe Ms Bulley vanished in a 10-minute window.
Her partner Paul Ansell, 44, said earlier that the family had been living in "perpetual hell" since her disappearance.
He said: "We're never going to lose the hope.
"But, right now, it is as though she has vanished into thin air. It's just insane."
During a press conference, Supt Riley said Ms Bulley was last seen wearing "an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat which was worn underneath the gilet and tight-fitting black jeans.
She added that Ms Bulley was also wearing long green walking socks tucked into her jeans, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.Supt Riley urged people to "pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions".
She also advised people to "keep themselves safe" in the search for Ms Bulley.
