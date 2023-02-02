Man not guilty of murdering banker outside The Ivy
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a bank executive who was punched to the ground shortly after leaving The Ivy Club in London.
Paul Mason, 52, of Qatar National Bank, suffered serious head injuries and died six months later in June 2021.
Steven Allan, 34, from Hook, Hampshire, mistakenly believed Mr Mason had stolen a mobile phone, the Old Bailey heard.
He will be sentenced on 23 March after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Mr Mason was punched three times in front of onlookers in Cambridge Circus on the evening of 15 December 2020, the retrial jury heard.
Jane Bickerstaff KC, prosecuting, said the banker's head hit the pavement following the third blow.
He died on 4 June 2021 as a direct result of his injuries, she told the court.
'Substantial prison term'
Before fleeing the scene, Allan took Mr Mason's phone and told onlookers: "That's my friend's phone. He stole my friend's phone," the jury was told.
Ms Bickerstaff said: "The defendant had been drinking and his case is that he was acting under the mistaken belief that the victim had stolen his friend's mobile telephone.
"The Crown says there was no realistic basis for this belief, and if it really was his belief then it was a mistake of fact undoubtedly brought about by his level of self-induced intoxication."
Adjourning sentencing, Judge Michael Topolski KC granted the electrician continued conditional bail.
However he warned the defendant: "Make no mistake, a substantial term of imprisonment will be the end result in this case."
Addressing Mr Mason's tearful widow in court, the judge said: "You have throughout conducted yourself in a way your husband would be proud of, I am sure.
"The court expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends, to you madam, and your family and friends."