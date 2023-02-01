Three Dads: Rishi Sunak pledges to meet suicide awareness trio
- Published
The prime minister has promised to meet three dads who are campaigning to raise awareness of suicide after their daughters took their own lives.
Rishi Sunak said he would be "delighted" to meet Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen who want suicide prevention taught in all schools.
Penrith MP Neil Hudson urged Mr Sunak to meet the dads when he spoke during Prime Minister's Question Time.
Mr Sunak replied that he found the campaigners "inspiring".
Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Hudson said he had been "humbled" to support the men.
"Sadly, suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK," he said.
"Andy, Tim and Mike each tragically lost their precious daughters to suicide and have campaigned tirelessly through charity walking for suicide awareness and prevention to be included in the school curriculum.
"I've been humbled to support them and join them on their UK walk."
Mr Airey from Morland in Cumbria, Mr Palmer from Sale in Greater Manchester and Mr Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk, first set off walking between each others' homes in 2021.
They did not previously know each other and hiked 300 miles (484km) in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily.
Combined with their subsequent treks around the UK, they have raised more than £1m.
A petition to make suicide prevention a compulsory part of the school curriculum has more than 157,000 signatures and will be debated in Parliament next month.
The prime minister praised the dads for "channelling their personal tragedies" into positive action in an effort to prevent other families from experiencing loss.
"The government is taking action to improve mental health services for young people in schools and colleges," Mr Sunak said.
"I'd be delighted to meet Andy, Tim and Mike and discuss what more we can do."
The government has previously said that suicide prevention can be taught to age-appropriate children.
The three dads want it to start early and become a compulsory part of the curriculum.
Last year, they completed a 600-mile (965km) walk between all four UK parliaments, in their quest for change.
They were also honoured at the Pride of Britain Awards, where they accepted a special recognition award.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised you can visit the BBC's Action Line pages, or contact Samaritans.