Lancashire sex offender James Atkinson found in Cumbria
- Published
A police force has found a convicted sex offender who failed to turn up to court to be sentenced.
James Atkinson, of St George's Road, St Annes, near Blackpool, was convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.
Lancashire Police said the 57-year-old was found on Friday in Cumbria.
He had been due to be sentenced at York Crown Court earlier this month, but did not appear.
Lancashire Police thanked the public for sharing an appeal to locate him.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.