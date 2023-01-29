Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl

Holly Newton died from her injuries after being stabbed in Hexham

A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

