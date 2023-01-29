Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
- Published
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.
Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital.
A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.