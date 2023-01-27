Lancashire sex offender on the run could be in Cumbria
A police force is searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to turn up to court to be sentenced.
James Atkinson, of St George's Road, St Annes, near Blackpool, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.
Lancashire Police said the 57-year-old could now be in Cumbria.
He is believed to have been in Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere and Kendal this week.
The force said Atkinson also has links to Yorkshire.
He had been due to be sentenced at York Crown Court earlier this month, but did not appear.
Officers have been trying to locate him ever since.
A spokesperson for the force said Atkinson is 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build and is balding.
They also urged members of the public to get in touch if there are any sightings.
