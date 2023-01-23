Bentley creates 200 jobs in Crewe in electric cars move
Luxury car manufacturer Bentley is recruiting for 200 new jobs as part of plans to launch five electric models by 2030.
The positions are based at the company's headquarters on Pyms Lane, Crewe, Cheshire.
Vacancies are available across engineering, software, electrical systems and more.
The new roles have been created as part of a £2.5bn plan to transform the Crewe plant into a "dream factory".
Matthias Rabe, Bentley's member of the board for research and development, said: "Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company's long and illustrious history.
"Extraordinary products have always been at the heart of our business, however tomorrow's engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business."
