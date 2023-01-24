Families being 'pushed to the edge' by cost of living crisis
- Published
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned.
On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost of living crisis.
It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest level since 2000/2001.
In response, the government said millions of families were being given extra payments to help fund essentials.
APPG's co-chair Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, said families were being "pushed to the edge".
She said: "Whilst poverty is, sadly, not a new experience for many children in the north, the scale and severity of deprivation is now unprecedented.
"As the cost of living crisis worsens, vulnerable children and families, especially in the north, are being pushed to the edge."
The report found:
- During the pandemic, 34% of children in the north (around 900,000) were living in poverty, compared with 28% in the rest of England
- Before the current crisis, around one million households in the north were fuel poor, proportionally more households than in the rest of England - 15% in the north compared to 12% elsewhere
- Families in the north are more likely to be living in poor quality, damp homes. Before living costs started to rise, more than 98,500 homes in the north already had some form of damp and 1.1 million homes in the north failed 'decent homes' criteria.
The report's authors warn rising living costs will lead to immediate and lifelong harms for children, including worsening physical and mental health, undermined education and lower productivity.
Ms Lewell-Buck added: "This report outlines the injustice of deprivation in our country and presents policy measures that, if implemented, could ensure that children in our region are never left hungry, cold or without."
Prof Kate Pickett, from the University of York, and co-author of the report, said the country risked seeing more children "falling deeper into poverty if measures aren't implemented by government".
'Stark reminder'
Recommendations to tackle the problem, contained in the report, include increasing benefits in line with inflation, expanding free school meals to all families in receipt of Universal Credit and boosting support to families who have to use prepayment meters.
APPG's Conservative co-chair Mary Robinson, MP for Cheadle, added: "The findings of the report serve as a stark reminder of the devastating reality of child poverty in the north.
"It is heart-breaking to hear stories of those living this reality and the uncertainty of what the future holds."
The government said latest figures showed there were 200,000 fewer children in "absolute poverty", after housing costs, compared to 2019/20.
A spokesperson said: "We know that rising prices mean that families are struggling, which is why, as well as raising benefits in line with inflation from April, we will be sending up to £1,350 directly to millions of families throughout 2023/24, building on the £1,200 given to those most in need this financial year.
"Vulnerable families in England are also being supported by the government's Household Support Fund - which was boosted by £500m - to help pay for essentials, and we are investing £24m in our National School Breakfast Programme for children in disadvantaged areas."