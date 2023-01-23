Yorkshire's village halls more important than ever, say volunteers
- Published
Village hall volunteers in Yorkshire say the hubs are "more important than ever" due to the cost-of-living crisis and plight of those feeling isolated.
Monday marks the start of Village Halls Week, a national campaign highlighting the importance of the shared facilities to rural communities.
Many have opened as warm spaces to help those experiencing increased hardship.
One South Yorkshire hall said cuts to rural bus services meant it had become a lifeline to those unable to travel.
Research conducted by the Action with Communities in Rural England charity, which organises the annual campaign, found community buildings are the only place for local people to socialise in 60% of rural areas.
At Cayton's Jubilee Hall on the North Yorkshire coast, a weekly drop-in session offers coffee, soup and "endless cakes", attracting more than 50 people.
Gill Armstrong, parish clerk for Cayton Parish Council, said the venue did not fit the stereotypical view of halls being predominantly for the elderly.
"We've got younger people coming in who may be on maternity leave with a baby or even people working from home, because that in itself has created some isolation," she said.
"We've got people who have recently become widowed and it's massive for them, we're only five miles outside Scarborough but people can still easily get isolated."
The former school also hosts karate, dance classes, children's parties and parish council meetings.
Norton Village Hall in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, has grown in importance since public transport in the area declined.
"They provide a focus where people know they can come, meet other people and do exciting things without having to travel - as we don't have many buses," said Gill Morgan.
"Local resources are more important than ever, if they come in and have a problem they can share it."
Mrs Morgan, who hosts a "chat and do" session on a Wednesday morning involving quizzes, games and art activities, said the centres themselves were not immune from the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.
"We pay £80 for the lease of the building each month before we even get to the increasing cost of the heating bill, we're waiting to see how much that's going to go up," she said.
The North Yorkshire villages of Topcliffe in the Hambleton district and Asenby in Harrogate share a 100-capacity venue, Topcliffe & Asenby Village Hall.
"We're on different sides of the River Swale, but we do lots of things together", said committee member Doug Allan.
Mr Allan joined in 2014 to help with a £140,000 fundraising drive to buy new toilet and kitchen facilities, with the centre now hosting a warm hub each Wednesday.
"People can give a donation, but if they can't afford it there's no questions asked - they have a meal and keep warm for a couple of hours," he said.
"It's a hub for the village, so it's natural to put on things which are likely to be helpful at a time of need."
Mr Allan said the hall, which also hosts Scouts gatherings among its busy schedule, delivers meals to those who cannot travel to the venue.
"It has proven invaluable, even if it just brings the community together for a cup of tea and a chat."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.