Levelling up: Delight and dismay at South East funding
- Published
Projects in the South East have been awarded millions from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
More than £140m has been granted to six projects across Kent and Sussex.
Successful bids included £45m to improve the flow of traffic from the UK to the EU at the Port of Dover and £19m towards the transformation of the art deco De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.
However, Eastbourne Borough Council's leader urged ministers to "urgently rethink" after missing out on funds.
Here is how the funding has been allocated across the region:
Kent
Five of the six projects awarded money in the South East are located in Kent - including two projects in Dover which have been granted more than £63m.
A total of £18.1m has been secured by Dover District Council for the Dover Beacon project to transform a brownfield site on Bench Street in the town centre.
Separately, Kent County Council has been awarded £45m to improve the flow of traffic from the UK to the EU, with more border control points and a new exit route to help the Port of Dover operate better and cut congestion.
Port of Dover CEO Doug Bannister said it was a "great day for the port and for Dover".
Folkestone and Hythe District Council leader David Monk said the council have an "exciting and ambitious" scheme to implement after being awarded £19.8m.
"Our plan will breathe new life into Folkestone and radically improve the complicated road network, making it much easier for residents and visitors to access the town centre," he said.
Canterbury City Council received £19.9m, while £20m was awarded to Swale Borough Council to improve health, education, leisure, and employment opportunities in Sheerness.
Council leader Mike Baldock said this is the largest amount of funding the council has ever received.
However, Gravesham Borough Council said the future regeneration of the town centre is at risk after its second bid for £20m was rejected.
The money would have been used to help fund the development St George's Square to create new community, retail and leisure spaces, a new Civic Centre, new theatre and new homes.
The Medway Labour and Co-operative Group also expressed "dismay" at being "neglected".
Leader Vince Maple said: "With key projects in Rochester and Gillingham ready to go to not be allocated funding, whilst Rishi Sunak's own area gets £19m shows that levelling up is nothing more than a phrase."
Sussex
In East Sussex, Rother District Council was awarded more than £19m towards the transformation of the De La Warr Pavilion on Bexhill seafront and the development of new community facilities in Sidley.
Council leader Doug Oliver said the funding will help to "level up community, creativity and skills" in the area.
"The funding will be transformative for our communities," he said.
Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt called on the government to "urgently rethink" its decision to reject the authority's bid for £26.5m for the restoration of the resort's bandstand and Redoubt Fortress on the seafront.
He said: "The bandstand and the Redoubt Fortress are part of Eastbourne's DNA and synonymous with the heritage and history of our great town."
Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards also expressed his disappointment after its £18.5m bid to fund the regeneration of Burgess Hill town centre was rejected.
Surrey
Tandridge District Council (TDC) leader Catherine Sayer said she was "extremely disappointed" the council's bid for £8.7m of funding was unsuccessful.
The funding would have been used to regenerate Caterham, boost the local economy, attract more workers and introduce flood alleviation measures, she said.
East Surrey MP Claire Coutinho also shared her disappointment.
"I will work with TDC and central government to explore all future funding opportunities, to make sure that East Surrey gets the funding it needs to improve our towns and villages," she said.
What has the government said?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere."
Meanwhile, Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, defended how funding had been allocated across the country following claims of favouritism towards south-east England.
He said the north of England and Wales would receive more per head of population.