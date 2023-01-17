South East motorists warned of icy roads after flooding
- Published
Motorists are being warned to take extra care on icy roads after widespread flooding in Kent and Sussex.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the South East between 18:00 GMT on Tuesday and 10:00 on Wednesday.
Flood warnings also remain in place across parts of Sussex.
Kent County Council highways manager Toby Howe said it had been an "awful night" with heavy rainfall causing extra issues on the roads.
Mr Howe said there had been more than a dozen accidents across the county on Tuesday morning, including a jack-knifed lorry in Swanscombe, two crashes in Langton Green and a motorbike involved in a collision in Lamberhurst.
"We treat approximately 3,000km (1,864 miles) of road each night, and on those roads there are so many areas where there is water coming off the fields," he said.
"So until we're aware of it, we can't actually get to it. It was an awful night because of that situation, I'm afraid."
More flooding expected
The Met Office said ice was "likely to cause difficult driving conditions" across Kent, Sussex and Surrey overnight.
"Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces," the Met Office said.
Hastings Borough Council said flooding was expected for Combe Haven at Bulverhythe, including Bulverhythe Road and Bexhill Road at Sheepwash Bridge.
The council urged residents to avoid walking or driving through flood water.
East Sussex Highways said Barcombe Mill Road, Barcombe, and Stonestile lane, Hastings, were closed due to flooding.
In West Sussex, flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife, Fittleworth on the Western Rother and Pulborough on the River Arun.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.