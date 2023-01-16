South East Flooding after heavy overnight rain
Flood warnings are in place in Kent and Sussex after heavy rain overnight.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow between 02:00 GMT and 08:00 across the South East.
The Environment Agency has advised people to stay away from swollen rivers.
Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings has been closed due to flooding, which has also affected some homes in the area, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Hastings Borough Council tweeted that several roads in and around the town were also closed because of flooding.
The Met Office's Rachel Ayres said a widespread frost expected overnight could see some flood water on roads freezing.
This "could pose an ice risk" on Tuesday, she said.
