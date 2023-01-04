Lost and found: Puppies, royal gifts and cash returned to hotel guests
Keys to a power boat, a life-size cut-out of Jurgen Klopp and a replica of the Crown Jewels were some of the items left behind at a hotel chain last year.
Travelodge has compiled a list of weird and wonderful items that guests left behind at its 582 hotels in 2022.
Royal memorabilia, a barrister's uniform and an envelope containing a large amount of cash were found.
Puppies, a pilot's licence and a Liverpool FC wedding cake were also reunited with their owners.
Cats were accidentally left by their owners in York, along with a tin of caviar, vintage Rolling Stones magazines and a skeleton wearing a suit and top hat.
In Hull, a Chinese wedding envelope containing 10,000 yuan, equivalent to about £1,205, was returned to its owner, while in Woking a £15,000 personalised "John" number plate belonging to a forgetful CEO was found.
In London, a 50-year-old Paddington Bear, £250,000 worth of share certificates, a wig and gown belonging to a barrister and a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee doll were all left behind.
A private pilot's licence was found at Travelodge's Heathrow Airport hotel, while in Birmingham a ball gown made from the 54 Commonwealth country flags belonging to a well-known Instagrammer was left.
One forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized photo album, documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The customer's grandmother had started the album in 1947 and it had been passed down the generations to continue the life story.
Meanwhile, a French jeweller dashing to catch a Eurostar train to Paris left a replica of the Imperial Crown placed on a cushion at the Kings Cross Travelodge.
'Easily forgotten in a rush'
The most forgotten items included chargers, teddy bears and phones, the company said.
Anything not claimed within three months is donated to charity, the chain added.
Spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: "When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it's basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."
