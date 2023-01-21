Council tax: Kent, Surrey and Sussex face increased rates
- Published
Council tax payers across the South East are facing increases in their bills in 2023.
The leaders of three of the region's county and unitary authorities have already indicated they will raise council tax by between 4 and 5%.
Increases had been limited to up to 2.99%, without the approval of a local referendum on raising it higher.
Government rules now say a council providing social care can increase bills by 5% without a local vote.
This will be on top of increases imposed by Police and Crime Commissioners and Fire and Rescue services.
Here we take a look at the county and unitary authorities whose council tax rates make up the lion's share of people's tax bills.
Surrey
In the autumn of 2022 council leader Tim Oliver presented his draft budget to his cabinet, and said he hoped to limit the extent of the increase for the next financial year.
He said he was "confident" the increase would be only 1.99%, with an extra 1% for rising social care costs, despite county councils being allowed to put up taxes by 5%.
Surrey County Council has a funding gap of £14.4m, which Mr Oliver said he was "confident" could be closed.
Surrey County Council's cabinet meets to discuss the budget on 31 January, with the full council due to vote on it on 7 February.
Kent
Kent County Council's draft budget includes a council tax increase of 5%, bringing the annual bill for a Band D property to £1,534.23.
The council said £202.41 of that amount would be ringfenced to pay for increases in social care costs, where the authority said it has seen the biggest increases in costs, both in care for the elderly and children's services.
The budget report said this is due to "a combination of higher prices and higher than budgeted demand".
As part of the savings, voluntary groups which help provide community mental health services could see the amount of council money they receive cut by £4.3m.
Cabinet member for adult social services Clair Bell described it as "the hardest proposal that's come forward since I've been in my role," when speaking to the adult social care cabinet committee in January.
The authority will hold a full council meeting to set its budget on 9 February.
East Sussex
East Sussex County Council's draft budget would see council tax increase by 4.99%, increasing the annual Band D bill by £48.24.
The report said: "Significant political changes nationally have led to uncertainty and change to major service reforms which will impact on many of our key frontline services, particularly those for children and vulnerable adults."
East Sussex County Council's cabinet will meet on 24 January to agree what to put before the full council on 7 February.
West Sussex
West Sussex County Council's draft budget includes a proposed council tax increase of 4.99%.
This would see a Band D property's annual bill rise by £77.67.
Performance and finance scrutiny committee chairman Pieter Montyn said: "The budget is being set in an extremely difficult economic period, with high levels of inflation alongside increasing demand for services and cost of living pressures."
It will be discussed by the authority's performance and scrutiny committee on 25 January, ahead of a full council meeting on 17 February.
Brighton and Hove
The leader of Brighton and Hove City Council told members the authority faces a "dark chapter," with council tax bills in the city expected to rise by 4.99%.
Leader Phelim Mac Cafferty told members of the council's policy and resources committee on 19 January: "The options left locally are dire and, to balance the books, we are facing heart-breakingly difficult decisions.
"An example of that is that, to date, we've proudly been a high-spending council for things like children's services. That era looks like it may be over."
The council needs to find savings of £22m, with its draft budget identifying savings of £12.6m.
A plan to close many public toilets and charge for those remaining sparked protests in January.
Brighton and Hove City Council will meet to set its budget on 23 February.
Medway
In January Medway's Conservative leader Alan Jarrett told his cabinet a 5% increase was likely this year, as he believed they had no choice but to implement the extra 2% allowed specifically to fund social care.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said he told councillors they would be "obliged to consider the 2% increase as a given", as central government would assume it had when it came to future funding awards.
The extra 2% will bring in £2.84m in 2023/24, he said.
Medway Council will set its budget at a meeting of the full council on 23 February.
