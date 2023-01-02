Plans to reopen more Devon and Cornwall police station front desks
- Published
People in Devon and Cornwall are being asked by the counties' police and crime commissioner (PCC) which police station front desks should be reopened.
PCC Alison Hernandez said she was aiming to open as many as possible, but wanted to know which ones should be prioritised in 2023.
She said she and Chief Constable Will Kerr were "up for" more desks reopening to allow "better access to policing".
Four front desks were reopened at the end of 2022.
Offices in Newton Abbot and Tiverton in Devon, and Falmouth and Penzance in Cornwall have reopened front desks recently.
The office in Newquay is also now open permanently, having been open on a temporary basis since 2020.
She said: "I'm up for it and the chief constable is up for it - he wants to see better access to policing.
"I'm not going to do them all at once, but I could certainly prioritise getting some open while we have real community interest to get them reopened."
