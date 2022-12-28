Cody Fisher: Murder arrests over Birmingham nightclub stabbing
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Cody Fisher on the floor of a nightclub in Birmingham.
The 23-year-old non-league footballer and school sport coach was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December.
Paying tribute, his family said his death had "broken our hearts".
A 22-year-old man was arrested at an address in Birmingham just after midnight, police said.
A second man, 21, was arrested in London.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.