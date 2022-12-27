Rail operator TransPennine Express bans e-scooters over safety fears
- Published
Rail firm TransPennine Express has banned e-scooters from its trains and stations because of safety concerns.
The train operator said from Tuesday they would be banned due to the risk posed by lithium-ion batteries, usually in the devices.
It said the batteries could produce a "vapour of toxic gases and lead to a fire or a risk of explosion if damaged or overheated".
The ban also applies to hoverboards and e-skateboards.
The operator, which runs services across the north of England, said mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs and e-bikes are exempt from the ban.
Iain Peacock, head of safety and security at the operator, said "the safety of customers and colleagues comes first".
He added: "We ask our customers to adhere to these new rules and be kind to our staff helping to enforce them, so we can keep everyone safe."
