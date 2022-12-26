Hundreds brave Boxing Day dips in the north-east
Hardy swimmers braved the North Sea for the annual Boxing Day dips.
At England's most northerly beach, at Spittal, Berwick-upon-Tweed, some 500 people took part with a crowd of more than 1,000 watching from the shore.
Canon Alan Hughes, chaplain to The High Sheriff of Northumberland, said many people were raising money for charity "as well as goosebumps on their skin".
In South Shields, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwell joined others taking part while celebrating her 30th birthday.
People who turned up at the event in Berwick were entertained by piper Andrew Smith who played as the the dippers - some wearing fancy dress - ran into the water
They were watched on by volunteers from the RNLI.
"It's one of the largest dips I have seen for a long time," said Mr Hughes.
In South Shields, South Tyneside, Ms Thirlwell joined around 120 others in her home town for the annual dip, which raises money for local charity Cancer Connections.
The star is a patron of the charity, which provides support for cancer patients and their families and carers in the borough.
Manager Deborah Roberts said the annual turnout was its "biggest fundraising event".
"It went exceptionally well and a great turnout. Jade was dressed as an elf and she went into the water with the kids," she said.
Elsewhere crowds turned out at Longsands beach in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, for the dip there.
It was organised by North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards and those brave enough ran into the sea after a quick warm-up on shore.
In Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, organisers from Hartlepool Round Table marked the event's 50th anniversary by raising funds to pay for and install lifesaving defibrillators across the town.
One of those taking part in his first dip was Bill Shurmer, whose son Danny died of a sudden cardiac arrest in June 2021, aged 43.
He and wife Pam set up the charity DS43 Community Defibrillators in their son's memory, with the aim of providing enough defibrillators in the town so that everyone is within 350m of one.
"To date we have put up 35 and along with the 22 that already existed we are probably the best-resourced town in the country for public access defibrillators, and we still have at least another 15 that we want to put up," he said.
