Hundreds brave Boxing Day dips in the north-east

Dippers in the seaCanon Alan Hughes
Hundeds of people took part in the annual Boxing Day Dip at Spitall in Berwick-upon-Tweed

Hardy swimmers braved the North Sea for the annual Boxing Day dips.

At England's most northerly beach, at Spittal, Berwick-upon-Tweed, some 500 people took part with a crowd of more than 1,000 watching from the shore.

Canon Alan Hughes, chaplain to The High Sheriff of Northumberland, said many people were raising money for charity "as well as goosebumps on their skin".

In South Shields, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwell joined others taking part while celebrating her 30th birthday.

Cancer Connections
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwell and boyfriend, the actor and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, attended the South Shields event in aid of Cancer Connections
Canon Alan Hughes
In Berwick, people ran into the sea accompanied by the sound of bagpipes

People who turned up at the event in Berwick were entertained by piper Andrew Smith who played as the the dippers - some wearing fancy dress - ran into the water

They were watched on by volunteers from the RNLI.

"It's one of the largest dips I have seen for a long time," said Mr Hughes.

Canon Alan Hughes
One dipper hoped her character's special powers would help her in the freezing temperatures

In South Shields, South Tyneside, Ms Thirlwell joined around 120 others in her home town for the annual dip, which raises money for local charity Cancer Connections.

The star is a patron of the charity, which provides support for cancer patients and their families and carers in the borough.

Manager Deborah Roberts said the annual turnout was its "biggest fundraising event".

"It went exceptionally well and a great turnout. Jade was dressed as an elf and she went into the water with the kids," she said.

PA/Owen Humphreys
Some dressed in festive fancy dress in Tynemouth

Elsewhere crowds turned out at Longsands beach in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, for the dip there.

It was organised by North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards and those brave enough ran into the sea after a quick warm-up on shore.

A brave dipper joins others at Longsands beach

In Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, organisers from Hartlepool Round Table marked the event's 50th anniversary by raising funds to pay for and install lifesaving defibrillators across the town.

One of those taking part in his first dip was Bill Shurmer, whose son Danny died of a sudden cardiac arrest in June 2021, aged 43.

There were smiles all round in Seaton Carew as people raised funds for charity

He and wife Pam set up the charity DS43 Community Defibrillators in their son's memory, with the aim of providing enough defibrillators in the town so that everyone is within 350m of one.

"To date we have put up 35 and along with the 22 that already existed we are probably the best-resourced town in the country for public access defibrillators, and we still have at least another 15 that we want to put up," he said.

