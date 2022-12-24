South East Water supply problems persist on Christmas Eve
Some households in Kent and Sussex are still without water after a week of disruption.
South East Water said problems were persisting in the Tunbridge Wells and Staplehurst areas of Kent.
Bottled water stations are operating in Pembury, in Kent, and Crowborough, East Sussex, until 16:30 GMT on 24 December.
South East Water said low water pressure in Crawley Down, Turners Hill and Selsfield, West Sussex, was due to a burst in the area.
Thousands of homes have been affected since a thaw on 18 December following freezing weather, which the company said caused pipes to burst.
Douglas Whitfield, South East Water incident director, said: "We are continuing to investigate and repair leaks and as soon as they are discovered, making repairs to bring those customers back into supply as quickly as possible.
"We're still urging customers to use water wisely."
Neil Greatorex, from West Hoathly, in West Sussex said: "Having got our water back yesterday, we have woken up to no water again, only now it's Christmas Eve which makes the situation a whole lot worse.
"South East Water are now saying the completion time is 6am tomorrow.
"This situation is now so stressful it is seriously affecting the people in our village and surrounding areas."
Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies tweeted that she had contacted South East Water over the persistent problems.
In a statement South East Water said: "We know that those who have been without water due to the bursts were off for an unacceptable period and we understand the concern this has caused, particularly in the run up to Christmas, and are sorry to all customers who have been affected.
"The network is continuing to stabilise and once that's complete we will write to customers very soon regarding compensation."
The bottled water stations are at the Tesco Superstore at Woodsgate Corner, Pembury, and Crowborough Beacon Academy on North Beeches Road, Crowborough.
