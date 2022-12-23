South East Water claims water supplies return but customers report outages
Properties in Kent and East Sussex are still without water, with South East Water saying it expects supplies to return "during the morning".
The company said in the Tunbridge Wells area the water network had continued to fill overnight and all customers "should have water".
However, customers in Southborough say they have no supply on Friday morning.
South East Water said it expected all customers in East Sussex to be back in supply on Friday morning.
On Thursday, South East Water said water was being pumped into a reservoir serving Tunbridge Wells and supplies in the area should have returned by 10:00 GMT.
Gail Weightman told the BBC: "I don't know what South East [Water] are telling you but there is no water in Southborough this morning.
"They should just be truthful. There is something very wrong going on when my neighbours report no water and they are being told by South East Water that they don't know why that is."
'Localised air locks'
South East Water said in Tunbridge Wells the underground drinking water storage tanks were at over 60% capacity, and the network was continuing to fill.
"Customers in Tunbridge Wells should now have seen their water supply return.
"If your water supply has not yet returned, it may be due to localised air locks in the system. Our technicians are working to resolve these as quickly as we can."
The company said in Sussex the network in Cottage Hill was recharging.
"Water will be returning throughout the course of today. We're working to remove localised airlocks in the system as quickly as we can."
Bottled water stations are due to reopen at 09:30 in Beacon Academy in Crowborough, and Pease Pottage village hall.
The bottled water station at Pembury Tesco will also open at 09:30 "as a precaution", South East Water said.
