People urged to think before 999 call or A&E visit in the South West
- Published
People across the South West are being urged to choose the best healthcare options this Christmas when GP surgeries are closed.
NHS England South West said while dialling 999 was essential for life-threatening injury or illness, there was other help available.
Medical director Dr Michael Marsh said the NHS continued to face "great pressure".
He said most illnesses could be treated at home or with advice from a pharmacy.
Dr Marsh said: "If you're unsure where to go, NHS 111 is there to help, whether online or on the phone.
"You can also help ease pressure by making sure your relatives can get home as quickly as possible if they're in hospital and staff say they're ready to go."
NHS England South West said minor injury units and urgent treatment centres would be open for less serious accidents and illnesses.
Some GP practices will have appointments as usual on 24 December, but all will be closed on 25-27 December, before reopening on 28 December.
Speaking to BBC Spotlight, medical director at Torbay Hospital Ian Currie said: "I think in the first instance, I can reassure viewers that if you have a serious medical illness, that we are here and we are able to treat you.
"In the first instance, if you are worried, phone 111.
"If you're still worried, we're here, we're open, please come."
Mr Currie said he was confident staff at Torbay Hospital were "motivated to provide the very best care" they possibly could.
'Spread love, not germs'
Plymouth's director of public health Dr Ruth Harrell urged people to take steps to reduce the spread of seasonal illnesses.
She said: "I know this isn't what anyone wants to hear, but we are seeing lots of Covid-19 and flu cases as well as old-fashioned coughs and colds and the recent and well-publicised increases in strep-A infections.
"It's important to remember that even if something is 'just a cold', it can make us feel really miserable for a day or two which we would all want to avoid if we can.
"And of course, for some of us, the risks of becoming really poorly are much higher, especially if a 'cold' turns out to be Covid-19 or flu."
Dr Harrell said people who were feeling poorly should try to avoid other people and especially avoid crowded indoor spaces.
She said people should not visit elderly or vulnerable relatives if they felt even only mildly unwell and reminded anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster they could still get it.
