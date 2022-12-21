West Mercia PC sacked for flirtatious messages to crime victims
A West Mercia Police officer has been sacked for sending flirtatious messages to two female victims of crime.
PC Andrew Hope, 27, met the women, one who had been assaulted and a second a victim of domestic abuse, through the course of his duties.
He also sent sent an improper image to one woman and downloaded a sexually explicit image on to his work mobile, the police watchdog said.
His "serious corruption" saw him dismissed for gross misconduct.
In July 2019, PC Hope was alleged to have sent unprofessional and flirtatious messages to the assault victim using his work mobile phone and sending her an improper image and attempting to conceal the nature of the contact by switching the conversation on to social media.
In February and March 2021, the Telford and Wrekin-based officer was accused of sending further unprofessional and flirtatious messages on his work mobile phone to the second woman.
'Impact public confidence'
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began investigating in June 2021 following a referral from West Mercia Police.
A police disciplinary hearing on Tuesday determined that PC Hope had breached police standards of professional behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; honesty and integrity; and discreditable conduct.
Regional director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Derrick Campbell said: "Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of serious corruption.
"Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in the police."
The officer has also been added to the police barred list, the IOPC said.