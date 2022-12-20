UK weather: Properties still without water or low pressure after bursts
- Published
Properties across Kent and Sussex are still without water or with low pressure after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing rapidly.
On Monday, Southern Water said 20,000 customers were affected, while on Tuesday South East Water said about 15,000 still had "intermittent" supplies.
Southern Water said a burst pipe at its Rumfields reservoir had been repaired, but supplies would take time to return.
Both firms apologised.
Areas affected include Tunbridge Wells, Crawley Down, Crowborough, Ardingly, East Grinstead, Broadstairs, Manston, Margate and Ramsgate.
"We are deeply sorry for the distress and inconvenience that this incident is causing," a Southern Water spokesperson said.
"Our teams worked through the night to fix the burst water main so that we can return supply to our customers.
"The repair is now complete, however it's going to take time to get water flowing throughout the network and supply returns."
A bottled water station at Dane Court Grammar School in Broadstairs reopened at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, Southern Water said.
"We're not able to open the bottled water site at Asda Broadstairs. However we're looking for an alternative location nearby and will update as soon as we can," the spokesperson added.
South East Water's incident director Douglas Whitfield said 100m litres of extra water is to be pumped in to refill drained drinking water storage tanks, while repairs are made.
"We are extremely sorry for the disruption caused," he said.
"While we're working around the clock to repair leaks on our pipelines we're urging customers, businesses and landowners to check their properties, troughs and outside taps for leaks and fix them as quickly as possible."
On Monday, David Hinton, South East Water chief executive officer, said it was a "fast-moving and challenging situation".
The utility company supplies drinking water to 2.2m people in the South East.
Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies criticised the repeated water supply problems experienced in her constituency.
"It's been a constant problem in extreme weather - cold, heat and storms - that we in Mid Sussex and beyond can't get regular service," she said.
"The infrastructure is simply not up to it with whole communities now inconvenienced."
South East Water said bottled water stations have been set up in areas including Tesco in Pembury, The Gearon Pavilion in East Grinstead, Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club in Cuckfield and Golf Club in Crowborough.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.