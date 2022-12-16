Crewe: Plans in for multimillion-pound youth centre
Plans have been submitted for a new multimillion-pound youth centre to be built in Crewe.
Crewe Youth Zone was earmarked money under the Towns Fund, with further investment also coming from Cheshire East Council and other organisations.
The plans have been submitted by charity OnSide, which runs 14 youth zones across the country and has a further seven in development.
Cheshire East Council will now decide on the planning application.
Subject to planning approval, the youth zone would be built on the Oak Street car park to the south of the town centre.
It would be open seven days a week and offer access to 20 activities each night as well as support from youth workers.
Doug Kinsman, chairman of Crewe Town Board, said the project had reached an "important stage".
"Through our allocation of funding from the Towns Fund we want to deliver projects that will support the needs of our community and the wider area both now and in the future," he said.
Other projects being funded by the Towns Fund in Crewe include travel improvements between the railway station and town centre, public realm works and revamping the former Flag Lane Baths into a community hub.