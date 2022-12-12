South East snow: Widespread travel disruption across region
Heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption across the South East, leading to cancelled flights, suspended train services and difficult conditions on the roads.
Sussex Police said it was dealing with a number of drivers stranded on the A21 and surrounding roads.
Officers urged people to stay calm and remain in their vehicles.
National Highways said all motorways in the South East were now open after snow caused major disruption on the network.
Routes that were temporarily forced to close or suffered heavy delays included the M25, M11, M2, M20, A21 and A249.
Kent County Council said it was aware of 163 schools being closed.
Meanwhile, Southeastern warned passengers against rail travel on Monday morning due to the disruption.
The rail operator has since lifted that warning, but has asked travellers to check before they set out as some routes will remain affected by snow and ice.
Rail operator Southern said the severe weather caused major disruption across Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink networks.
It said services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Gatwick Airport said it remains open and flights were operating, however freezing weather has caused some delays and cancellations.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has issued a cold weather alert until Friday, is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk.
