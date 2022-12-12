Solihull: Three children die in icy lake tragedy
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into an icy lake near Solihull on Sunday.
The boys were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water, West Midlands Police said.
A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
It is thought they had been playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
