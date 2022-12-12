UK weather: Dozens take refuge in pub amid heavy snowfall
About 40 people were forced to take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snowfall forced some to abandon their cars on impassable roads.
The Bear Inn near Burwash in East Sussex threw open its doors to those stranded, providing hot drinks, log fires, and mattresses for children.
One of those was Dr Alexandra Loske, who said: "Many sleeping on the floor tonight but we are all happy."
The cold spell is set to continue, with further disruption possible.
The heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption, with cancelled flights, suspended train services and treacherous conditions on the roads.
Dr Loske, a curator at Brighton's Royal Pavilion, said dozens of people, including babies, children and elderly people, took shelter in the Bear Inn, and described the scene as "biblical".
Stranded and snowed in near Burwash since 5pm, and we all got kicked out of the first pub. A 2-mile treck through the snow to The Bear Inn, which has taken in dozens of people and is staying open all night. Hot drinks, logfires, mattresses for children. Human kindness. @BBCSussex pic.twitter.com/jibHEfT97z— Dr Alexandra Loske (@Saschaloske) December 11, 2022
She told BBC Radio Sussex: "It was a long night and quite scary but we made so many good friends and met so many lovely and kind people. We are safe and warm.
"It was absolutely amazing, log fires going, open arms, free food, free hot drinks, they put us all up."
Elsewhere, Hastings Police said it was dealing with a number of drivers stranded on the A21 and surrounding roads on Monday morning.
Officers urged people to stay calm and remain in their vehicles.
National Highways urged only essential travel on roads in the south-east of England on Sunday night. Kent was particularly hit hard, with snow severely affecting the M2 and parts of the M20, it said.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Railway warned passengers against travelling on Monday morning due to the disruption.
In a statement, it said snow and ice caused "severe disruption" across the whole of its network, and services would continue to be disrupted.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has issued a cold weather alert until Friday, is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk.
