Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways have been closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions.
The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6.
The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was shut after a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 11A and 12 near Quedgeley, Highways England said.
Trains across the West Midlands were also hit by delays.
Pictures taken at the scene by emergency services staff showed the M54 carriageway blanketed in a layer of snow as drivers faced 35-minute delays.
The crash site has now been cleared and the motorway has reopened.
Warwickshire Police advised people to avoid travelling in the Stratford area following several crashes on icy roads.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Until the roads are clearer, please ask yourself if your journey warrants putting yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk."
Visitor attractions were also affected, with the National Trust's Charlecote Park in Warwickshire closed due to snowy and icy conditions and Stratford's Victorian Christmas market was cancelled.
On the trains, problems were reported between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town, West Midlands Railway said.
Due to a fault on the line, services between the two stations had been cancelled with disruption expected to continue until the end of Sunday, West Midlands Railway said.
Train delays were also reported between Crewe and Chester.
