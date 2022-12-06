Spennymoor: Man arrested after Mercedes hits house
- Published
A suspected drink-driver ploughed into a house in County Durham, knocking down a wall.
The garage of the home, near the A688 in Spennymoor, was left severely damaged in the crash, involving a Mercedes car, on Sunday.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and careless driving.
Durham Police urged people drinking alcohol to leave their car at home, or face the consequences.
It comes as a 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving at the weekend after a crash near Seaham.
Police said he had missed the A19 junction, before crashing his car into nearby barriers, leaving him suffering minor injuries.
The car has been written off.
The force said that it was "thankful" no members of the public had been injured in either crash.
Sgt Chris Milburn said: "Our message is simple - if you've had a drink, leave your car at home."
The 31-year-old has since been released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.