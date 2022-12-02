Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express trains failing to run on time
Three train operators serving the north of England are getting fewer than half their services to arrive on time, figures show.
Just 33.3% of Avanti West Coast trains were on time between 16 October and 12 November, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
The figure for TransPennine Express (TPE) was 45.8% and Northern's punctuality was 48%.
The Rail Delivery Group blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and strike action.
The body also said all three operators had been affected with drivers refusing to volunteer to work on rest days.
'Extreme weather'
After a meeting with five of the region's metro mayors, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said action was needed to fix the disruption "causing misery for millions".
Elsewhere, LNER's punctuality was 50.1% during the same period, while East Midlands Railway managed 45.5%, its worst performance on record.
The national figure was 60.7% for trains running on time overall.
The ORR figures also show the industry's cancellations score during the same period was 4.1%.
This reflects the percentage of services either fully or partly cancelled.
A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said that in 2019-20, 64.8% of trains arrived on time.
He added: "Since then, the industry has had to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.
"This year has seen a national rail dispute and extreme weather challenges ranging from three named storms and flooding to heatwaves where temperatures peaked above 40 degrees.
"It is also important to consider wider data.
"For example, between 1 May to 15 October more than 87% of trains arrived within five minutes of their scheduled arrival time on commuter and regional routes and 10 minutes for long-distance services."
