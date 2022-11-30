Met Police officer from Portsmouth denies extreme pornography charge
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing extreme pornography.
PC Liam Boshein, 25, of Waterworks Road in Drayton, Portsmouth, appeared before Portsmouth magistrates earlier.
He was bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 3 January.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the officer was suspended from his job with London's South Area Command Unit, covering Bromley, Croydon and Sutton.
It said the force's professional standards department was aware of the case.
