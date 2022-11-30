Devon and Cornwall beaches '100% compliant' with bathing standards
- Published
Beaches in Devon and Cornwall which are monitored for bathing water quality are "100% compliant" with quality standards, a government agency says.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the 148 monitored beaches had "broken records" for water quality standards for the second year running.
Quality classifications improved at nine sites, but deteriorated at four.
The Environment Agency followed concerns being raised about water quality at several south west beaches.
Managers added that the next challenge was to "work collaboratively" to keep our waters "in an excellent state".
Beaches which improved from good to excellent:
- Croyde, Devon
- Gorran Haven, Cornwall
- Ladram Bay, Devon
- Pendower, Cornwall
- Plymouth Hoe East, Devon
- Portcurnick, Cornwall
- Porthwrinkle, Cornwall
Beaches which improved from sufficient to good:
- Combe Martin, Devon
- Par Sands, Cornwall
Beaches which deteriorated from excellent to good:
- Porthminster, Cornwall
- Readymoney Cove, Cornwall
- Swanpool, Cornwall
- Teignmouth Town, Devon
Ratings available are: excellent, good, sufficient and poor
The EA said that, as well as meetings its standards, "most beaches met the highest international standards for water quality cleanliness where we bathe".
It added that there had been "relatively few reports of pollution .... this summer, which is a credit to everyone maintaining and improving our bathing waters".
Work with South West Water had also continued to locate and fix where foul water was wrongly connected to drains leading to beaches, it said.
EA environment manager Bruce Newport said: "Now the challenge is to work collaboratively with everyone to keep our healthy waters in an excellent state for people to enjoy.
"Our coastline is an incredible natural feature."
The water quality ratings come after recent pollution incidents, including one at St Agnes, Cornwall, in October which turned the sea brown.
Earlier this week, Cornwall Council voted to tell South West Water to urgently address the impact of waste water discharges.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.