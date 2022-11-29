Northern bans e-scooters from trains and stations
Rail operator Northern has banned e-scooters and electric skateboards from all of its trains and stations.
The company said the devices' lithium batteries pose a fire risk if they overheat.
Electric wheelchairs, registered mobility scooters and e-bikes are exempt from the ban, which comes into force on Thursday.
Chief operating officer Tricia Williams said keeping passengers and staff safe was the "number one priority".
She said: "As these devices have become more and more popular, so have the horror stories of lithium batteries overheating and catching fire.
"Most of these devices are not actually approved for use in the UK - and our staff will refuse travel to anyone attempting to board one of our trains, or access one of our stations, with such a device."
