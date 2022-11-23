Homeless deaths return to pre-pandemic level
- Published
There were 741 deaths of homeless people registered last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
The number had dipped during 2020, when people were given emergency accommodation during coronavirus lockdowns, to 688.
Homeless charity Crisis called for decisive action to "prevent more loss of life in the future".
The government said £2bn would be provided over the next three years.
James Tucker, ONS social care and health analyst, said: "The latest figure is more in line with pre-pandemic levels following a notable fall in 2020, although it's too early to say whether this is a resumption of an upward trend in homeless deaths.
"Any death in these circumstances is a tragedy and our estimates are designed to help inform the work of everyone seeking to protect this highly vulnerable section of our community."
In 2020, the government's Everyone In scheme provided more than 37,000 homeless people with emergency accommodation.
The ONS said this may have reduced the number of homeless deaths, but also some deaths of people housed under the scheme may not have been recorded.
The ONS said the method used for the 2021 estimate provided a "robust but conservative estimate, so the real numbers may still be higher".
London had the highest rate of homeless deaths registered, with 22.5 registered per million people in 2021.
Your device may not support this visualisation
Emma Haddad, chief executive of homelessness charity St Mungo's, said: "Every single death of a person experiencing homelessness is an absolute tragedy. Each one these people was someone's child, sister or brother - all with their own hopes and dreams.
"The government's recently published Rough Sleeping Strategy has a strong focus on prevention and tackling the root cause of homelessness.
"Today's data shows yet again why it is so important we implement this to prevent people from ending up on our streets in the first place, especially as winter approaches, the current cost-of-living crisis worsens, and more people are facing losing their homes."
'Shameless suffering'
Only 55% of deaths registered in 2021 occurred that year. On average, 160 days passed before the death of a homeless person was registered.
Crisis has called for action, including more social homes and investment in housing benefit.
Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said: "There is no excuse for this shameless suffering. For years we have been calling on the UK government to expand the safeguarding system used to investigate the deaths of vulnerable adults to include everyone who has died while street homeless. This must be acted upon so we can learn lessons from these tragic deaths."
A government spokesperson said: "Good progress has been made towards tackling rough sleeping with the number of people sleeping rough down 49% since 2017. But we also know how tough many people are finding things in the current economic climate.
"These statistics are another reminder that there is still much more to be done. Our goal remains to keep people off the streets in the first place and to get those on the streets the help they need."