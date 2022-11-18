Thames Valley Police: Deputy chief constable Jason Hogg to lead force
Thames Valley Police's (TVP) deputy chief constable will lead the force from next April.
Jason Hogg has been in his current role since 2019, and his promotion was supported by the Thames Valley's Police and Crime Panel on Friday.
He has worked for the force since 2016 and will replace current chief constable John Campbell, who will retire next year.
Mr Hogg said TVP is a "good force but I think we can be much better".
The graduate of Christ Church, Oxford, said he was "passionate" about clamping down on domestic abuse.
"I lost my mum when I was a child. She was a victim of domestic abuse and she was murdered when I was a child so it's something that I feel passionately about," Mr Hogg told the panel.
"I don't talk about it very often but... as chief constable domestic abuse will be at the forefront of everything I do.
"Some of the most vulnerable people in our society are those in abusive relationships."
Mr Hogg, who said he was recently diagnosed with dyslexia, decided to join the police as a student after he met officers while he worked at The Gatehouse, a homeless charity in Oxford.
He said he joined TVP after being "inspired" by former chief constable Francis Hapgood, who retired in 2019.
