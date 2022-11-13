Remembrance Sunday events held in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Events to mark Remembrance Sunday have been held across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT, with similar ceremonies at war memorials across the region.
Hundreds attended services in Hull, Leeds and York, and at the Clifton Park Cenotaph in Rotherham.
In Lincolnshire, nearly half a million poppies were dropped from an aircraft at Fleet Hargate near Holbeach in a tribute to the fallen.
