Children in Need: BBC South East pier to pier challenge sets off
A team from BBC South East has set off on a long-distance walk across Kent and Sussex for Children in Need.
Pudsey's pier to pier challenge left Gravesend at 09:00 GMT on Monday to travel 61 miles (98km) over five days to Eastbourne.
The event is part of a nationwide campaign to get people walking and raising funds for the charity.
BBC South East Today presenter Chrissie Reidy said she was "very excited" to take part.
Teams from BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Sussex will also join the walk.
The route heads south from Town Pier, Gravesend, across remote countryside in north Kent, before reaching Tunbridge Wells and heading into East Sussex.
Passing through Mayfield and Heathfield, the walk will follow the Cuckoo Trail towards its final destination of Eastbourne Pier on Friday.
School children, charity fundraisers and well-wishers are expected to line the route to cheer on the walkers.
Ms Reidy said: "I'm looking forward to visiting places in our patch we don't often get to whilst helping out with a really worthy cause."
Where will the pier to pier challenge visit?
- Monday - Gravesend to Addington
- Tuesday - Addington to Tonbridge
- Wednesday - Tonbridge to Mark Cross
- Thursday - Mark Cross to Horam
- Friday - Horam to Eastbourne
Fitness coach Joe Wicks is backing Children in Need's "Walk and Talk" campaign.
He said: "I'd like to wish good luck to everyone taking part in Pudsey's pier to pier challenge. You're making a real difference to young people's lives across the South East."
