South-east beaches 'hit by unprecedented sewage dumps'

Congratulations @SouthernWater for reaching 150+ hours of sewage in Pagham 🎉



On course for the double century with Peel Common (149+) and Chichester (146+) not far behind.



Still no word from @cj_dinenage, @NickGibbUK or @GillianKeegan on this damage to their constituencies 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IWtjefIEX4