Dover attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
- Published
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.
Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday.
He is believed to have later taken his own life.
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said evidence showed it "was motivated by a terrorist ideology".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.