South East flooding: Heavy rain leads to travel disruption
- Published
Heavy rain has led to flooding and transport disruption across the South East.
Nearly half a month's worth of rain has been recorded in parts of East Sussex, according to the Environment Agency.
Some rail lines have been blocked by flooding, and the A267 Heathfield Road remains impassable due to flooding and a broken down lorry.
The A27 is partially blocked at Bolney in West Sussex, as is Crown Lade in Virginia Water in Surrey.
Peartree Hill near Burwash is also underwater and nearby fields have flooded.
DFDS Ferries said its services were being delayed due to poor weather conditions in the English Channel.
In Kent the M2 was affected by flooding between junctions five and six and the A20 is closed in Harrietsham.
Network Rail said the line from Hastings to Tunbridge Wells has been blocked at the Wadhurst Tunnel due to flash flooding. A replacement bus service has been put in place.
Update: state of play at #Wadhurst - you can see the crest drain working well at the top of the cutting, but water is still just running down the off the hills and onto the track.— Network Rail Kent & Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) November 3, 2022
Apologies to @Se_Railway passengers for the disruption this morning. pic.twitter.com/3FgelNZmPV
Southern Rail warned that the line through Plumpton was blocked because of rain water running off neighbouring fields on to the track.
Lines are blocked between Lewes and Haywards Heath, with trains being diverted via Brighton. Plumpton and Cooksbridge stations will not be served.
A red flood warning has been issued for Buxted in East Sussex. Properties by the River Uck have been encouraged to install flood protection.
The Environment Agency said: "The River Uck is high and rising, following Thursday morning's heavy rain. Nearly half a month's rain has been recorded (40mm) at Buxted.
"From 09:00 on [Thursday] flooding will affect fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties through Buxted, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield."
A RED flood warning - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required - is in place for the River Uck in #Buxted. https://t.co/I6pzTKFHnV— BBC Radio Sussex (@BBCSussex) November 3, 2022
Here's what the flooding looks like right now: pic.twitter.com/cZmwUILRao
Lamberhurst School in Kent was shut this morning until 11:00 GMT due to serious flooding. The back of the school is under several inches of water which flooded the cloakrooms.
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 15:00 across most parts of the South East.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering coastal areas of Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex, remains in place until 06:00 on Friday.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.